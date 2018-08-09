Leopards snatch draw at Highlands Park after a dramatic comeback

The home side were just a handful of minutes away from a vital league win after Ricardo Williams put his side two goals in front in the 87th minute.

The battle of the PSL newcomers proved anything but predictable with both sides pressing forward at will throughout the afternoon.

Luckyboy Mokoena handed his side the lead in the 25th minute as Highlands Park proved full value for the packed crowd in attendance. Further dominance failed to result in a bigger lead as Lidoda Duvha scrambled their way back into the encounter as the half drew to a close.

The start to the second half proved to be a scrappy one as reckless tackles and needless fouls prevented either side from gaining dominance.

The visitors then took control of affairs with the hosts seemingly looking to sit back and defend their lead. Leopards pushed for the equaliser but were denied a penalty in the 76th minute before Mwape Musonda fired wide in the 82nd minute.

Both sides then had penalty appeals turned down as all-out attack marked the last period of the fixture. The hosts then appeared to have wrapped up the tie when Ricardo Williams found the back of the net in the 87th minute.

Themba Ndlovu gave his side a lifeline in time added on before the crowd was sent into hysterics as Mwape Musonda made up for his earlier miss by doing just enough to get his effort past a last-ditch tackle and outstretched hand of Tapuwa Kapini, who had just made two excellent close-range saves before the ball dropped to Musonda.

He failed on the third occasion as the sides were left to share the spoils.

