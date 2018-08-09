Ke Yona team finalised

Shakes Mashaba and his assistant coaches ended their months of going up and down the country in search for aspiring youngsters who will take on reigning Nedbank Cup champions Free State Stars on September 9.

The former Bafana Bafana coach was pleased with the team they selected and hopes the 2018 edition team will surprise people by becoming the first Ke Yona team to beat a PSL side.

“We are content with the players we have chosen, they worked very hard and showed that they want to be part of the team. Last year our team scored for the first time, we hope that this year our fortunes will change and they win the match,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

This year’s captain Nkanyiso Nene believes their squad is strong enough to beat Stars and their coaches have been working hard with them to make sure that they are ready.

“We are capable of getting a win, there is no doubt about that. I believe in the players and the coaches we have,” said the skipper.

The full list of the 2018 Nedbank Ke Yona Team:

Asivile Tom; Axolile Kapo; Buyelekhaya Velewandle Camagu Kanana; Cameron Paulse; Jeremiah Mathonsi ; Karabo Mookamedi; Lesley Pietersen; Lunathi Mdatyulwa; Lwazi Mgwaba; Mzikayise Williams; Nkanyiso Nene (C); Sbonelo Majozi; Sipho Sibiya; Thabo Mogotsi; Xolela Bonxa

