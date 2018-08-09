Sundowns will pave a way for me to Bafana – Lakay

“Coming to Sundowns is always an advantage to get into the national team. When you play for a bigger team you get more recognition when you perform,” said Lakay.

Lakay has been roped in as a left winger back, where he is expected to compete with veteran Tebogo Langerman and the less fancied Siyabonga Zulu.

“Hopefully I can do well and who knows, I can break into the national team. If I continue working hard and listen to what the coach wants me to do, I believe that I can (make it to Bafana),” he said.

The 26-year-old former SuperSport United and Cape Town City winger continued: “Look at some of the player who were here who have left for Europe. Look at Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu and Keegan Dolly, when Keegan left Sundowns development and went to Ajax Cape Town nobody thought that he would come back and be the player that he was and go overseas.”

