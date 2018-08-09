 
PSL News 9.8.2018 11:57 am

Chiefs send Bunting out on loan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Yusuf Bunting of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Kaizer Chiefs)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have sent their young striker Yusuf Bunting out on a season-long loan to Highlands Park.

Bunting was promoted into the first team last season, however, is yet to make his official debut for Chiefs.

Now, Chiefs have sent the 22-year-old striker to the Lions of the North to get game time.

“Player Updates: Yusuf Bunting has been loaned to Highlands Park for the season (1 August 2018 to 30 June 2019). We look forward to welcoming you back after you have gained much valuable experience,” read a tweet from Chiefs on their official Twitter account.

