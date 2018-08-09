Chiefs send Bunting out on loan

Bunting was promoted into the first team last season, however, is yet to make his official debut for Chiefs.

Now, Chiefs have sent the 22-year-old striker to the Lions of the North to get game time.

“Player Updates: Yusuf Bunting has been loaned to Highlands Park for the season (1 August 2018 to 30 June 2019). We look forward to welcoming you back after you have gained much valuable experience,” read a tweet from Chiefs on their official Twitter account.

