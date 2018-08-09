 
Pirates clean dressing room after beating Chilli Boys

Phakaaathi Reporter
General view of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 08, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates showed class after their match with Chippa United on Wednesday night by leaving the dressing room clean.

Pirates beat the Chilli Boys 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

After the match Pirates cleaned the dressing room they were using at the stadium before heading out to Johannesburg.

Pirates coach Micho Sredojević posted a picture of the dressing room and a message to thank United for their hospitality.

“We left NELSON MANDELA BAY stadium dressing room even cleaner than we found prior to the match in order to appreciate hospitality& leave our own OPFC legacy. ENKOSI=THANK U dear respected Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth &Chippa United for hosting us,” wrote Micho on twitter.

