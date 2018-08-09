SuperSport signs Ntshangase on loan  

Ntshangase was relegated to the bench for most of last season which saw him train with the club’s youth side in pre-season.

The 23-year-old will be in Kaitano Tembo’s squad for the 2018/2019 season as they look to defender their MTN 8 title.

Ntshangase is the first signing made by Tembo as the head coach of United.

“I would like thank the Supersport United management in showing interest in securing my services again and believing me and I hope to repay them in the new season,” said Ntshangase.

”I won trophies at Wits and I am thrilled to be joining another winning team that enjoys regular success. I have played with a lot of the Matsatsantsa players at both club and international level & I am looking forward to challenging for my place in the starting lineup.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.