Celtic’s bright start to the season continues

Goals in each half from Tshegofatso Mabaso and Kabelo Dlamini saw Celtic, currently undergoing a change of ownership, making it two wins from their opening two matches this season.

Having survived a shot against the bar and the resultant goalmouth scramble in the 18th minute, Arrows conceded four minutes later when Tshegofatso Mabaso was put through on goal after a swift counter and made no mistake in beating home keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

The KZN side had a chance two minutes later to restore parity, but Phunya Sele Sele shot-stopper Patrick Tingyemb was up to the task in keeping out a well-struck Lerato Lamola effort.

Chances were then exchanged as Nkanyiso Mngwengwe had his shot easily saved by Tingyemb before Lantshene Phalane sent an effort just wide for the Free State side five minutes before the interval in KwaMashu.

Arrows had the first chance after the restart, but once again Tingyemb stood firm, this time from a Danny Venter shot.

But the hosts were to found themselves 2-0 down when Kabelo Dlamini scored from another counter-attack, in the 51st minute.

From then on, it was all about Komphela’s men holding out for the win and some fine defending from the Bloemfontein team saw that achieved with comfort as Abafana bes ‘Thende huffed and puffed but just could not find a way back into the game as they dropped their first points of the new campaign.

