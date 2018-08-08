Baroka bring McCarthy’s City back to earth

The Citizens started on a positive note and created two scoring chances in the first two minutes. The first attack came immediately after the start, but Matthew Rusike shot wide.

The home side might have been stirred early on, but was not shaken by Benni McCarthy’s men.

Baroka’s first goal came in the fifth minute when Mpho Kgaswane headed home after a Thabo Moseki corner. City looked disjointed in defence and struggled to contain the Baroka attack spearheaded by the dangerous Talent Chawaphiwa.

CT City just could not get going. The attacking force of Riyaad Norodien, Amethyst Ralani and Matthew Rusike never really troubled the Baroka rear guard. Roland Putsche, who was the star in Saturday’s victory against SuperSport United, also had a quiet day for the Citizens.

Chawaphiwa caused havoc when he took the City players on and gave Kouadja Kouassi a torrid time at leftback.

Bakgaga went further ahead when Matome Kgoetyane headed home after a Mduduzi Mdantsane freekick.

Coach Witson Nyirenda’s side sat back for long periods allowing City to attack. These attacks were blunted by bad decisions, lost passes and good defending by Baroka.

City started the second half like a house on fire and were rewarded when substitute Siphelele Mthembu beat Dlamini in the home goal.

Both sides fought hard late in the second half searching for more success. Wayward finishing from both sides however made sure that the score remained 2-1 in favour of Baroka.

Sage Stephens, City’s goalkeeper, brought off a good save in the 92nd minute to deny Mdantsane.

City will now have to regroup and prepare for a tough MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United on Sunday, while Baroka will have to wait a week longer for their next league match against Kaizer Chiefs.

“We are always good at setpieces, but that was our weakness today,” McCarthy said.

