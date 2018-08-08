Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Soweto giants head into this game following a disappointing 1-1 draw with new boys Highlands Park in their opening league game of the season last weekend.

A clumsy mistake by goalkeeper Wayne Sandiland’s saw Pirates conceding a goal in the opening 15 minutes of the game before Justin Shonga ensured the Buccaneers got away with something from the match when he slotted home a penalty in the 62nd minute to level the scores.

Chippa, meanwhile, head into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.

There is no doubt Dan Malesela will also be aiming for his first win this campaign going into this game, however, the Eastern Cape outfit don’t have a good record against Pirates with Sredojevic’s charges beating them twice in league matches last season.

