 
menu
PSL News 8.8.2018 07:00 pm

Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates

General view of scuffle during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

General view of scuffle during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be looking to register their first victory this season when they meet Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Soweto giants head into this game following a disappointing 1-1 draw with new boys Highlands Park in their opening league game of the season last weekend.

A clumsy mistake by goalkeeper Wayne Sandiland’s saw Pirates conceding a goal in the opening 15 minutes of the game before Justin Shonga ensured the Buccaneers got away with something from the match when he slotted home a penalty in the 62nd minute to level the scores.

Chippa, meanwhile, head into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.

There is no doubt Dan Malesela will also be aiming for his first win this campaign going into this game, however, the Eastern Cape outfit don’t have a good record against Pirates with Sredojevic’s charges beating them twice in league matches last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.