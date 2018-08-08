 
PSL News 8.8.2018 02:13 pm

I’m not Maboe’s replacement – Buchanan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Buchanan of Maritzburg United and Thabo Molefe of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan does not think he was brought into the club to replace Lebohang Maboe, who has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily to fill the void that he left. I mean, whenever you come to another team and you come from one of the ‘Big Three’ there’s always pressure, irrespective of what team you are playing for,” Buchanan told the media after his side’s loss to Golden Arrows.

“There are expectations and its part of the job. And yes, we lost a brilliant, brilliant player. As a team we happy for him but our focus doesn’t lie over replacing him, we are just moving on as a team.”

Buchanan added that he was not expecting to hit the ground running after spending a lot of time on the sidelines in the past two seasons at Kaizer Chiefs.

“(There was a) lot of bleak days (during his time out injured) but there’s no use in sulking about it; it’s my job, it’s my profession,” he said.

“I need to be there playing so I can provide for my family, so obviously I’m happy to be back.

“It was difficult to be out for that long and coming back I’m not expecting miracles immediately. But I’m fortunate to have the confidence of the coach and he knows how to get me to my best.”

