Pirates youngster joins Stellenbosch FC

The striker, who help Pirates reserves gain promotion to the ABC Motsepe League, is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing in the NFD. It’s a great opportunity for me to raise my game in a very tough and competitive environment,” Lepasa told the Pirates website.

“I spent the pre-season with our first team and already got a taste of higher level competition so this is the next logical step for me. I have seen a little bit of how Stellenbosch play and I believe I can fit in here and do well. It won’t be easy but I’m a hard worker so that should carry me through,” he added.

Lepasa is set to return to Pirates at the end of his one year loan spell in June 2019.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.