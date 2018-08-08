 
PSL News 8.8.2018 01:00 pm

Pirates youngster joins Stellenbosch FC

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates' Lerato Lepasa with Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Young Orlando Pirates striker Lerato Lepasa has completed his loan move to National First Division outfit Stellenbosch FC.

The striker, who help Pirates reserves gain promotion to the ABC Motsepe League, is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing in the NFD. It’s a great opportunity for me to raise my game in a very tough and competitive environment,” Lepasa told the Pirates website.

“I spent the pre-season with our first team and already got a taste of higher level competition so this is the next logical step for me. I have seen a little bit of how Stellenbosch play and I believe I can fit in here and do well. It won’t be easy but I’m a hard worker so that should carry me through,” he added.

Lepasa is set to return to Pirates at the end of his one year loan spell in June 2019.

