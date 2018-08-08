 
Ndoro set to appear in court on assault charge

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro is set to appear at the Benoni Magistrate Court today on assault charges.

Ndoro, who is linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, spent two nights in a holding cell in June after he allegedly choked his wife.

“I was playing for Ajax Cape Town, so when we are doing permits something like this comes up. So, when I was at home I asked her what was happening? That is when the war started,” Ndoro told The Sowetan.

“All these things are caused by a fake marriage certificate in my marriage.

“I heard that the police were looking for me, so I went to the police station and they told me that I was sought for hitting my wife,” he added.

“She had already spoken to the guys and I slept in the police cells for two days for nothing and then after court she came to me to apologise. What is that?”

