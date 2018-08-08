Mosimane comments on Man of the Match again

The former Bafana Bafana coach came under fire last weekend when he expressed his reservations on Khama Billiat being named Man of the Match in Sundowns’ game against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.

Mosimane once again expressed his views when Themba Zwane won the Man-of-the-Match award in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“You know sometimes we sign players and they don’t come out well, and then everyone ask why did you sign this guy,” said Mosimane after the game.

“Sometimes a player bails you out as a coach and no one asks why did you sign him, When he (Lebohang Maboe) came on against Chiefs he showed good signs and played well. Tonight as much as I am happy with Themba Zwane’s man of the match I would share it with Maboe. You know the story of Man of the Match.”

