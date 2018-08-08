 
menu
PSL News 8.8.2018 11:15 am

Mosimane comments on Man of the Match again

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was once again not short of comments on who should be Man of the Match on Tuesday night.

The former Bafana Bafana coach came under fire last weekend when he expressed his reservations on Khama Billiat being named Man of the Match in Sundowns’ game against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.

Mosimane once again expressed his views when Themba Zwane won the Man-of-the-Match award in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

READ: Baroka release former Chiefs striker

“You know sometimes we sign players and they don’t come out well, and then everyone ask why did you sign this guy,” said Mosimane after the game.

“Sometimes a player bails you out as a coach and no one asks why did you sign him, When he (Lebohang Maboe) came on against Chiefs he showed good signs and played well. Tonight as much as I am happy with Themba Zwane’s man of the match I would share it with Maboe. You know the story of Man of the Match.”

ALSO READ: Ndoro set to appear in court on assault charge

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas’ style suits me – Mahlasela 9.8.2018
Sundowns will pave a way for me to Bafana – Lakay 9.8.2018
Chiefs send Bunting out on loan 9.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.