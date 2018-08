The Ugandan international left the field in an ambulance in the 51st after sustaining what was thought to be a serious shoulder injury during his team’s 2-0 win over Rise and Shine.

He was replaced by Kennedy Mweene.

“Guys I am feeling much better, I think nothing major. Thanks for the win from a hard fought game,” said Onyango in a video recorded from the hospital.

