Chiefs have to learn from Wits defeat – Solinas

Chiefs suffered a 3-1 loss to the Clever Boys at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

“We conceded three goals. We lost the shape. We have to learn from this game. It’s a lesson for us,” Solinas told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We started well but we conceded the big space behind the defenders. Wits exploited this space. This is the game. We need to improve in converting the chances and in defence. We created chances, but we didn’t convert them.

“Wits were very clinical. They had three chances and three goals. We need more determination into the box. We need to improve in the tactical situations,” added the Italian mentor.

Solinas added that he needed time to instil his philosophy, but with games coming thick and fast, it was difficult for him to do that.

“The team needs a lot of training sessions because they need to learn the movement, but we play every two or three days.

“We don’t have time for training. So we focus on things in the next game because we need a win in the next game.”

