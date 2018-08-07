Pitso to adopt player rotation policy in his team

Mamelodi Sundowns have made a number of signings in the current transfer window, two of which were handed debuts in the side’s 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the capital city.

Lyle Lakay made his full debut while Lebogang Maboe came off the bench and Mosimane was particularly impressed by Maboe’s showing.

“He is a good player with plenty of potential and he has nice touches. We need to give him the opportunity. I think he will one day play for Bafana Bafana. He is intelligent, not only in football but as a person and that is what we need.

READ: Pitso tips Sirino to win Player of the Season award

“There are players who, when on the pitch the team has more chance to win than when others are playing and that is a fact. When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing their teams have more chances to win,” said Mosimane before he went on to justify signing goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse from crosstown rivals SuperSport United.

Pieterse’s arrival increased the number of shot-stoppers to four at Chloorkop.

However, Mosimane insists four is not a lot compared to other clubs.

“Other people have five or six. This is the case, we might say the number is a lot but for the competition it’s good because we play more games than anybody else in the country. There is the Africa Cup of Nations coming up for Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene so if anything happens there we are in trouble, we don’t want to find ourselves wanting. We have to make a plan. The number is not very nice,” he said.

After kicking off their Absa Premiership title defence against Amakhosi, Downs’ next stop is at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against Polokwane City tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Last season Rise and Shine were the only team to complete a league double over Masandawana, and Mosimane hopes to turn his side’s fortunes around.

“It is an improvement because last year we lost and we won the league. We have one point this season and we should give them respect but we there is one plus this time.

“Polokwane City beat us twice … we got zero pints against Polokwane City. We are going there and let’s get more and then we move forward,” said the coach.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.