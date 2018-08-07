AmaZulu to add to PSL’s legal woes

The legal fallout of the Tendai Ndoro scandal continues to create waves in local football with Usuthu now ready to go to court to confirm their place in the MTN8.

The competition, reserved for the top eight finishers on the log, is set for its first round this weekend but could be halted with court action now imminent.

AmaZulu dropped out of the top eight with SuperSport United the main benefactors after Ajax Cape Town were docked points after fielding Ndoro, ruled to be ineligible after appearing for two other clubs in the same season.

The subsequent ruling of Judge Denis Fisher, which is set to be appealed against in the coming months, restored Ajax’s position in the league with the added consequence of AmaZulu finishing in the top eight, a situation they are ready to urge the courts to uphold by the way of an urgent application to halt this weekend’s fixtures.

The current legal action could yet tempt Ajax Cape Town back into a legal fight for their PSL status.

