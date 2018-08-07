 
menu
PSL News 7.8.2018 11:35 am

Bloemfontein businesswoman buys Celtic – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Fans during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Fans during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein based businesswoman Sinki Leshabane has reportedly bought struggling Bloemfontein Celtic from Max Tshabalala.

According to EWN, Leshabane will co-own the club with businessman Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

Leshabane is the owner of ABC Motsepe League outfit Mangaung United FC.

Celtic have been in financial trouble for the past few months with players going for months without their salaries.

Tshabalala put the club up for sale in May after he admitted to losing a lot of money from running the club from his pocket.

ALSO READ: Safa dropped the ball on development – Koumantarakis

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Komphela reveals how he motivates unpaid Celtic players 7.8.2018
Celtic stun Chippa in league opener 5.8.2018
Are Celtic still in financial trouble? 1.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.