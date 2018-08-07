‘Broke’ SABC agrees to broadcast PSL games on radio

Last weekend, soccer fans were left in limbo after the SABC failed to broadcast Premiership matches on radio.

This prompted Xasa to move swiftly to resolve the dispute between the public broadcaster and the Premier Soccer League.

Following her meeting with the SABC and the PSL on Monday, Xasa confirmed that the two parties had reached an agreement to for PSL matches to be broadcast on SABC radio stations.

“Its good news for South Africans because the meeting today came to the conclusion as we are back to the system where (SABC) radios will be able to broadcast, from tomorrow onwards it’s all systems goes,” said Xasa during an interview with sports presenter Robert Marawa.

“The SABC were able to admit to dropping the ball, but tomorrow we need all systems go.

“Your sport is back, we hope that you will enjoy it because sport is what unites us,” she added.

