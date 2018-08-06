Safa dropped the ball on development – Koumantarakis

In an interview with Phakaaathi, the former FC Basel striker added that very little was done to set up proper development ranks that can yield good results.

“Safa has dropped the ball in the past 10, 20 years in respect to development,” Koumantarakis told Phakaaathi.

“They keep on talking about development but they do nothing. And when they do something it is really not geared how it should be. We were lucky to go through the right structures and play regular football, where you played 30 games a season at amateur level, playing structured games with referees and linesmen. It was regular football under the right conditions.”

