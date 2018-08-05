 
menu
PSL News 5.8.2018 11:04 am

Ask Bobby about signing new players – Solinas

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at FNB Stadium (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at FNB Stadium (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has refused to talk about bringing in more players to bolster his squad after Amakhosi played their first game.

Solinas was on the bench for the first time since joining Chiefs last month when his side played to a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Vesfeld.

The Italian mentor says talking about signing new players would be disrespecting the players he has in his squad.

“I don’t speak about the market, I speak about the players I have in my squad,” Solinas told SuperSportTV in a post-match interview.

“I don’t want to speak about the market because I want to respect my players, you can speak to Bobby our football manager about the market.”

Solinas was pleased with the way his side played in their first game of the season and is confident they can build on their performance.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas’ style suits me – Mahlasela 9.8.2018
Chiefs send Bunting out on loan 9.8.2018
Baroka release former Chiefs striker 8.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.