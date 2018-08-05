Ask Bobby about signing new players – Solinas

Solinas was on the bench for the first time since joining Chiefs last month when his side played to a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Vesfeld.

The Italian mentor says talking about signing new players would be disrespecting the players he has in his squad.

“I don’t speak about the market, I speak about the players I have in my squad,” Solinas told SuperSportTV in a post-match interview.

“I don’t want to speak about the market because I want to respect my players, you can speak to Bobby our football manager about the market.”

Solinas was pleased with the way his side played in their first game of the season and is confident they can build on their performance.

