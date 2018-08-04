 
menu
PSL News 4.8.2018 02:03 pm

SABC to stop broadcasting PSL matches on radio

Phakaaathi Reporter
SABC Sport presenter Baba Mthethwa during the International Friendly between South Africa and Ghana at Free State Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

SABC Sport presenter Baba Mthethwa during the International Friendly between South Africa and Ghana at Free State Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that they will not broadcast PSL match on radio in the new season.

This comes after the SABC and the PSL failed to reach an agreement about the rights of broadcasting matches on the national broadcaster’s radio stations.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to advise the South African public that it will not broadcast the Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches on radio. This decision follows careful consideration to the SABC’s business operations and the unsuccessful negotiations with the PSL to secure the broadcast rights for soccer matches on radio. The SABC and PSL could not reach a consensus with regards to the terms of the contract and this has unfortunately led to the SABC not being able to close the deal with PSL,” read a statement from the SABC.

The SABC will broadcast matches only on their television platforms.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
SABC adverse audit findings reveal it is commercially insolvent 27.9.2017
SABC inquiry adjourns, continues next year 15.12.2016
Bafana fans left in the dark 25.3.2015

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.