Agent dismisses reports linking Pirates defender to TP Mazembe

Reports suggest that the Orlando Pirates defender attracted interest from Mazembe while Bucs were on pre-season tour in Zambia.

“Yes, I heard that Justice had a good game against TP Mazembe in Zambia. I also spoke to the player about their pre-season camp in Zambia. However, I am not aware of any interest from Mazembe in his services at the moment. That’s news to me,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“The player is also in the dark regarding the reported interest. He is focused on doing his job for Pirates,” he concluded.

