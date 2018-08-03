Leopards waiting for PSL decision on Thohoyandou Stadium

On Wednesday, a PSL delegation led by Professor Ronnie Schloss inspected the venue, but according to a source, the League is yet to report to Leopards on whether or not they can use the venue for future games.

“Leopards are still waiting for the report from the League, there have been a few rumour here and there about what the final word is,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“Leopards were told to wait for the League to get back to them, but they still haven’t, they could make an official announcement today (Friday) about the stadium.”

Leopards have already announced that their opening game against Polokwane City will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

