PSL News 3.8.2018 03:21 pm

Lebusa leaves Ajax, set to be unveiled by Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mosa Lebusa of Ajax Cape Town celebrates after helping his team to a late win scoring the winner in the closing stages during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Ajax Cape Town and Baroka FC at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that club captain Mosa Lebusa is leaving the club.

The Urban Warriors announced Lebusa’s departure on their official Twitter account.

“Thank you. Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they’ll remember the name on the back,” read the club tweet.

READ: Sundowns beat Chiefs to Lebusa

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were said to be interested in the 25-year-old defender, but as reported earlier, Sundowns are believed to have won the race for his signature.

The Brazilians are set to announce his signing soon.

