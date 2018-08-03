Lebusa leaves Ajax, set to be unveiled by Sundowns

The Urban Warriors announced Lebusa’s departure on their official Twitter account.

“Thank you. Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they’ll remember the name on the back,” read the club tweet.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were said to be interested in the 25-year-old defender, but as reported earlier, Sundowns are believed to have won the race for his signature.

The Brazilians are set to announce his signing soon.

