Mthembu joined City from Free State Stars following the expiry of his contract with Ea Lla Koto.

The former Kaizer Ch

iefs and Orlando Pirates striker says he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.

“I am a very hard worker‚ I push a lot and I’m very dedicated to what I’m doing‚” Mthembu was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“For me it is not about proving to people how good I am‚ it is about helping the team that I play for.

“It is better to work under pressure than be in a comfortable environment. The net never gets full … I am really hungry in my career to score and I hope to get as many as I can.”

Mthembu believes that working with coach Benni McCarthy will help him to improve his game.

“The coach has been very supportive‚ he understands the challenges we face. It is important just to break the ice [this season]‚” Mthembu says.

“I have a new family now. The one thing in my head is to come in and score goals. You have to work hard though‚ it is not a case of you just play and it happens. You have to earn it.”

Mthembu feels City are a better fit for him than his former club Free State Stars.

“I like the style of play and how they are so creative. I studied Cape Town City very carefully [before signing] and I think I am in the right environment to deliver‚” he said.

The 30-year-old also wants to create a legacy at the club and that challenge excites him.

“I can still learn a lot‚ but at the same time create a new environment for the next generation here at Cape Town City.

“We have to start it now … we want to create a legacy for the next generation to come in and do better.”

