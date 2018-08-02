 
Solinas to play attacking football against Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrick Mabedi with ne Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas says he will field an Amakhosi team that will play attacking football.

Solinas will sit on the bench for the first time when Chiefs take on Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

“I am busy implementing my philosophy of football, which is attacking football,” Solinas told the club’s website.

“That takes time and that’s a reality. We have to be patient. But I am extremely happy with the attitude, the commitment and the focus of the players at training. We are working hard to improve the tactics, fitness and psychological approach.”

“We played very attacking football with Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala all starting, while the full-backs went forward as well. There was also good penetration from the midfield. However, we need to strike an intelligent balance between attacking and defending. What happens in football on the ball is as important as off the ball. We are working hard on all these aspects of the game, including attacking movements. However, as mentioned earlier, this all takes time.”

Solinas is happy to be on the bench after receiving his work permit this week.

“The advantage of watching the match from the stands is that you have a clearer view of what is happening on the pitch,” he reflects. “But the disadvantage is that you are unable to communicate with the technical team and the players, which is sometimes necessary.”

