PSL News 1.8.2018 04:54 pm

Jordaan has mixed feeling about Tau’s move to England

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is pleased that Percy Tau secured a move to England, however, he is not sure if the Bafana Bafana star chose the right country to ply his football trade.

“We are happy that he secured a move. As the football association we are happy,” Jordaan told reporters.

“I know clubs from England and Spain were bidding for him and he chose to go to England. I have my own views on where he should have gone, but I will keep that to myself.

“He is a gifted player. We wish him all the best. We believe he will grow. Teams overseas are known for contributing to a player’s growth.”

