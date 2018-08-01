Jordaan has mixed feeling about Tau’s move to England

“We are happy that he secured a move. As the football association we are happy,” Jordaan told reporters.
“I know clubs from England and Spain were bidding for him and he chose to go to England. I have my own views on where he should have gone, but I will keep that to myself.
“He is a gifted player. We wish him all the best. We believe he will grow. Teams overseas are known for contributing to a player’s growth.”
ALSO READ: Former Pirates midfielder training with Ajax
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.