PSL News 1.8.2018 12:05 pm

Are Celtic still in financial trouble?

Neo Maema of Bloemfontein Celtic celebrating with team mates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Richards Bay at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 11 March 2018 © Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic players and management are giving contradicting statements about the club’s financial situation.

A senior Celtic player claims things haven’t changed at the club. However, Celtic managing director Rali Ramabodu said this week that things are looking up for Siwelele after receiving a cash injection.

The player who spoke to the SABC on condition of anonymity, however, insists that the club is still in financial trouble.

“The past two months have been bad even today it’s still bad everyone can see,” said the player.

“I think we just need to take everything aside and focus on the job, forget about what the boss did and give back to the fans and focus on the job.”

