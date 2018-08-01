Are Celtic still in financial trouble?

A senior Celtic player claims things haven’t changed at the club. However, Celtic managing director Rali Ramabodu said this week that things are looking up for Siwelele after receiving a cash injection.

The player who spoke to the SABC on condition of anonymity, however, insists that the club is still in financial trouble.

“The past two months have been bad even today it’s still bad everyone can see,” said the player.

“I think we just need to take everything aside and focus on the job, forget about what the boss did and give back to the fans and focus on the job.”

