 
menu
PSL News 1.8.2018 11:03 am

Chiefs and Sundowns target to stay with Baroka

Talent Chawapihwa of Baroka FC and Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Talent Chawapihwa of Baroka FC and Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC midfielder Talent Chawapiwa says the arrival of new coach Wedson Nyirenda at the club will make the side more competitive this season.

Chawapiwa was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns but is happy to stay with the Limpopo-based side and work with Nyirenda.

“Its a blessing to have someone like him, to give us what he has got, he has played (the game) it. He knows what he wants us to do,” Chawapiwa told reporters.

“I can say to the fans we have a quality coach, and it will be easier, when you have a quality coach there are high expectations we can’t always be chasing and fighting for relegation this season has to be a good season for us and fight for top eight.

“I have my own goals as a player and the coach has his own ambitions and if we combine it will come out with a positive.”

ALSO READ: Celtic no longer on sale

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Motupa opens up about his surprise move to Wits 19.7.2018
I did not get a fair chance at Chiefs – Zulu 12.7.2018
I can’t wait to play against Chiefs – Letlotlo 6.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.