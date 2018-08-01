Chiefs and Sundowns target to stay with Baroka

Chawapiwa was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns but is happy to stay with the Limpopo-based side and work with Nyirenda.

“Its a blessing to have someone like him, to give us what he has got, he has played (the game) it. He knows what he wants us to do,” Chawapiwa told reporters.

“I can say to the fans we have a quality coach, and it will be easier, when you have a quality coach there are high expectations we can’t always be chasing and fighting for relegation this season has to be a good season for us and fight for top eight.

“I have my own goals as a player and the coach has his own ambitions and if we combine it will come out with a positive.”

