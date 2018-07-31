 
PSL News 31.7.2018 04:14 pm

Celtic no longer on sale

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Fans during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic managing director Rali Ramabodu says the club’s financial situation has improved and that Siwelele are no longer on sale.

Ramabodu said this during a press conference to announce beef Company, SPARTA, as Celtic’s sleeve sponsor for the 2018/19 season.

“The sale of Celtic has been put off, I think it was worrying factor for our fans and everyone involved with the team,” Ramabodu was quoted as saying by the SABC.

“The sale is off. Max Tshabalala will be the chairman of the club as we are still going on for the season.

“The financial situation at the club has improved, it has been a challenge for us in the club but it has improved.

“Sparta has played a role in the improvement of the finances but remember our chairman is a contractor and his businesses are coming out well now.”

