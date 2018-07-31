Sundowns beat Chiefs to Lebusa

Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral has confirmed to Independent Media (IOL) that Lebusa is on his way to Sundowns.

“Lebusa has done well for us. He is leaving the club. He is joining Sundowns, and I think he will do well there,” Ertugral was quoted as saying by IOL.

READ: Pitso responds to rumours linking Manyama to Sundowns

Chiefs were said to be close to completing a deal with Lebusa, with Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi confirming the club’s interest in the player, but the deal fell through.

Lebosa is expected to be unveiled as a Sundowns player before the end of the week.

The 25-year-old defender will be competing with the likes of Tebogo Langerman, Siyabonga Zulu and Lyle Lakay for the left back position.

Meanwhile, Ertugral is not ruling out the possibility of leaving Ajax, should he receive an offer abroad.

“The club has a structure. It is so unfortunate that the problem couldn’t be solved in time. South African football needs Ajax Cape Town,” he said.

“The possibility from Turkey and Saudi Arabia are always there. If they come, I will look at them, but for now my focus is on assembling a very good young squad that will compete in the NFD. It is completely a rebuilding process, and I can’t leave the club in this situation. We are building a good team of 19 and 20 years old,” concluded Ertugral.

READ: Ajax Cape Town accept NFD fate

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.