Larsen banking on Moreira’s international experience

The 32-year old striker, who has had stints in Portugal, Scotland, Spain and New Zealand, joined Abafana Bes’thende during the current transfer period.

Moreira was introduced to the Arrows supporters during last weekend’s KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup.

“He is very experienced, he played in Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, New Zealand, Malta. We need a player like that, you could see today (last weekend) his exposure. You could play off him, he has a great first touch, he brings players into the game. We used the tournament to get him sharper. But all in all he brings that international experience that we can use in the team,” said the Arrows coach.

“We tried to get somebody with a lot of international experience and somebody who is different to Lerato Lamola and Knox Mutizwa. He’s got a presence, he’s a big boy. His movement is good. He has a good first touch and is very composed in front of goals. He almost got a goal with his first opportunity, he hit the target. We know what he can give us if we give him the service, hopefully he will get us some goals this season.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.