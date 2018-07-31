 
PSL News 31.7.2018 01:48 pm

Leopards not signing ex-Chiefs winger

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Edmore Chirambadare of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare might be running out of time to get contract before the start of the new season.

Chirambadare failed to earn himself with newly promoted Black Leopards, where he was on trial.

A source told Phakaaathi that Leopards coach Joel Masutha was impressed by the Zimbabwe winger, but the problem was that Lidoda Duvha have filled their foreign quota.

“Coach Joel Masutha was impressed with him. He made a good impression on the coach,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“The problem was opening up a foreign spot in the club, and they couldn’t do that.

“Masutha was ready to sign him and was disappointed to have to let him go because they didn’t have a foreign spot available for him. So he had to leave the club.”

Leopards will open their 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaign with a clash against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

