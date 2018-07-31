Mabaso to miss Pirates’ opener against Highlands

As reported earlier, Orlando Pirates will also have to do without the services of winger Thabo Qalinge and forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who picked up injuries during preseason.

READ: Chiefs and Pirates aim for stars

Highlands will also miss Mothobi Mvala, who picked up a red card in the 2017/18 National First Division season match against Black Leopards.

Mvala has already served one game, but he must still sit out one more match.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.