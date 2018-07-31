 
Mabaso to miss Pirates’ opener against Highlands

Phakaaathi Reporter
Abel Mabaso (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Abel Mabaso (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

The defender-cum-midfielder has been suspended for this clash after picking up a red card while playing for Chippa United in their final game of the 2017/18 campaign.

As reported earlier, Orlando Pirates will also have to do without the services of winger Thabo Qalinge and forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who picked up injuries during preseason.

Highlands will also miss Mothobi Mvala, who picked up a red card in the 2017/18 National First Division season match against Black Leopards.

Mvala has already served one game, but he must still sit out one more match.

