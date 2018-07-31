 
31.7.2018

Chiefs coach receives work permit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs new coach Giovanni Solinas.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas will sit on the bench when Amakhosi takes on Mamelodi Sundowns in a league clash on Saturday.

The Italian-born coach watched the pre-season games on the stands because of the work permit, but Chiefs have since confirmed that he has received it.

“Coach Giovanni Solinas has received his work permit and will be sitting on the bench for the opening fixture of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season,” read a tweet on Chiefs’ official Twitter account.

Patrick Mabedi, who was in charge of the team in pre-season games, will resume his duties as an assistant to Solinas.

