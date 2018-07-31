Pitso pins hopes on Sirino

The 27-year-old Uruguayan set the scene alight and inspired Masandawana to their first win in the group stages this season when he opened the scoring before creating the second goal for Sibusiso Vilakazi.

“I have been waiting for this performance,” said Mosimane.

“It is his kind of game, he came out of the shell and he turned it on from the first minute. He gets his confidence and he adjusts to the way we play and I think he carried the team,” he added.

Mosimane has tipped Sirino to be the team’s creative leader up front now that Khama Billiat and Percy Tau, who have left for Kaizer Chiefs and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

“It is probably because the other two guys who always carry the team are not around. We have been waiting for someone to carry the team when Percy and Khama are not here.

“Normally it is Percy who turned the volume up a lot. What I am happy about is the goal that he (Sirino) scored [but] he passes too much sometimes when he is in front of goal.”

He continued: “I hope he carries the team, it is his chance now and that is why we brought him here. This is the performance I went to see in Bolivia. It is good for him to give us confidence and carry the team.”

