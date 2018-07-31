Sikhosana slams Pirates, Chippa working relationship

Sikhosana says this relationship does not benefit the clubs as the players that move fail to make an impact when they get to the next club.

“I can give you examples of players like (Thabo) Rakhale… he left Pirates looking for regular game time, but he arrived there and he was not the same,” Sikhosana told Isolezwe.

“Look at Brighton (Mhlongo), he went to Chippa and we heard reports that he likes night life – he has behavioural problems,” he continued.

“On the other hand, we have players who left Chippa and joined Pirates such as James Okwuosa, (Marc) Van Heerden and (Nkosinathi) Mthiyane, where are they now? These are signs that the relationship is not working,” commented the ex-Bafana Bafana striker.

“This is not a working relationship between the two clubs. I am saying this because players who leave Pirates to Chippa have failed to raise their game whilst players from Chippa are not good in taking control of their lives and have no discipline,” said Sikhosana.

“The partnership between Pirates and Arrows is the one I think is working because players from Arrows are disciplined.

“They come from Clinton Larsen and Mandla Ncikazi who are good coaches in instilling discipline in their players,” he concluded.

