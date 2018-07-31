Ndoro relieved the league is about to start

Ndoro, who is in legal battle that saw Ajax Cape Town docked points and relegated to the National First Division, says he wants to start the new season on a clean slate.

“A lot of people blame me for this (Ajax’s relegation). I go to places and someone said the league might not start because of you, what going on,” Ndoro told Vision View Sports.

“Now it’s good that the league is going to start and I also get a fresh start. I still have to serve my notice but the two game ban is only valid in South Africa.”

