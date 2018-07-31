 
menu
PSL News 31.7.2018 11:17 am

Ndoro relieved the league is about to start

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro is relieved that the Absa Premiership is set to kick off this coming weekend.

Ndoro, who is in legal battle that saw Ajax Cape Town docked points and relegated to the National First Division, says he wants to start the new season on a clean slate.

READ: Agent confirms Manyama’s departure from Konyaspor

“A lot of people blame me for this (Ajax’s relegation). I go to places and someone said the league might not start because of you, what going on,” Ndoro told Vision View Sports.

“Now it’s good that the league is going to start and I also get a fresh start. I still have to serve my notice but the two game ban is only valid in South Africa.”

ALSO READ: Former Pirates striker sad to see Billiat at Chiefs

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mosimane questions Billiat’s selection as man of the match 4.8.2018
Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs 4.8.2018
AmaZulu banking on Josephs’ experience 3.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.