 
menu
PSL News 31.7.2018 10:15 am

Stars captain talks about Mthembu’s departure

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Siphelele Mthembu of Free State Stars (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Siphelele Mthembu of Free State Stars (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars captain Paulos Masehe has opened up about losing striker Siphelele Mthembu, saying the striker was starting to gel well with the team, however, no one is irreplaceable.

Mthembu left the Free State outfit for Cape Town City a week after playing the Bokone-Bophirima Maize Cup for Stars, signing a one-year deal with an option to extend with the Cape side.

“It is going to be difficult because he was starting to improve and understand how we want him to play. He was getting better and was giving us what most strikers are failing to give which is hardwork, holding the ball and allowing other players to feed off him,” Masehe said during the MTN8 launch held in Johannesburg on Monday.

“Having said that, no one is irreplaceable, you can always find someone who is not like Mthembu, but can give us something better.”

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs midfielder awaiting Stars decision

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.