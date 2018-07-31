Stars captain talks about Mthembu’s departure

Mthembu left the Free State outfit for Cape Town City a week after playing the Bokone-Bophirima Maize Cup for Stars, signing a one-year deal with an option to extend with the Cape side.

“It is going to be difficult because he was starting to improve and understand how we want him to play. He was getting better and was giving us what most strikers are failing to give which is hardwork, holding the ball and allowing other players to feed off him,” Masehe said during the MTN8 launch held in Johannesburg on Monday.

“Having said that, no one is irreplaceable, you can always find someone who is not like Mthembu, but can give us something better.”

