PSL News 31.7.2018 10:07 am

Pitso responds to rumours linking Manyama to Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane took what sounded like a cheap shot at Mamelodi Sundowns’ league rivals Kaizer Chiefs when he was asked if he was interested in signing former Cape Town City skipper Lebogang Manyama who is now a free agent.

“Manyama is not our player. Is he available?” Mosimane said. “For us it is not about free agents,” he added, perhaps referring to the Glamour Boys who over the years have become synonymous with signing free agents.

Meanwhile, it is tradition for South African fans to give nicknames to players and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino is next in line to be bestowed a nickname by the Masandawana faithful.

Fans took to social media to suggest a pet name for the Uruguayan, some suggesting “Stima Mollo”, loosely translated as fire extinguisher, while other Facebook users called him Smooth Operator and the iconic BMW vehicle Gusheshe.

Sirino was the Man-of-the-Match in Downs’ 2-1 win over Togolese side AS Togo-Port in the Caf Champions League and is tipped to be the main orchestrator in Sundowns’ attack now with Percy Tau and Khama Billiat having left the club.

