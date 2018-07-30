Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding

A 32-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player was arrested by the Gauteng Traffic Police on the N1 in Midrand for travelling at an average speed of 180km/h in a 120km/h zone, the Gauteng community safety department said on Monday.

Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the soccer player was caught speeding in his Silver Toyota Quest on Sunday.

“He claimed that he was rushing back home to Roodepoort after dropping off a friend in Centurion. He was then arrested on the spot and taken to the Midrand Police Station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway,” Morwane said.

He was granted bail of R1,500 and will appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court soon.

Morwane said 30 other motorists were also arrested for speeding in Gauteng over the weekend in a special high-speed operation conducted by the traffic police’s high-speed unit for speeds ranging from 161km/h to 219km/h.

“The highest speed recorded for this weekend was on the N1 north of Pretoria where a driver of an Audi Q5 was caught doing 219km/h. The driver claimed his father was admitted to hospital in Polokwane, but it could not be confirmed.”

