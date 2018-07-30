 
African Soccer 30.7.2018 11:12 am

Former Chiefs striker joins CAPS United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Michell Katsvairo (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michell Katsvairo has returned to Zimbabwe to sign for CAPS United.

Katsvairo was released by Chiefs at the end of last season.

After his release by Chiefs, the 28-year-old tried his luck at NFD side Real Kings before returning to Zimbabwe to train with CAPS United.

READ: Former Chiefs striker training with Zimbabwean club

He then went to Botswana to train with Township Rollers, but CAPS have since swiftly tied him to a one-year deal.

CAPS confirmed Katsvairo’s signing on their Twitter account.

