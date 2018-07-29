 
PSL News 29.7.2018 08:05 pm

Cup win is a confidence booster – AmaZulu captain

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thapelo Nyongo leads his team onto the field of play. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu were crowned KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup winners after beating National First Division campaigners Richards Bay FC in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the win, Usuthu captain Thapelo Nyongo said it served as a motivator ahead of the start of the Absa Premiership next weekend.

“It’s really good. It is a confidence booster for us. This was a competitive tournament and everyone got to play because we played two games. Everyine played their part,” he said.

Nyongo scored with a scorching shot from outside the box to give Inyokan’eluhlazana a 1-0 win. Be said it was the first time he scored with a shot in open play.

“It’s one of a kind. I have never scored in open play. It feels good. I usually score from set plays,” said the defender.

