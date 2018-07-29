Cup win is a confidence booster – AmaZulu captain

Speaking after the win, Usuthu captain Thapelo Nyongo said it served as a motivator ahead of the start of the Absa Premiership next weekend.

“It’s really good. It is a confidence booster for us. This was a competitive tournament and everyone got to play because we played two games. Everyine played their part,” he said.

Nyongo scored with a scorching shot from outside the box to give Inyokan’eluhlazana a 1-0 win. Be said it was the first time he scored with a shot in open play.

“It’s one of a kind. I have never scored in open play. It feels good. I usually score from set plays,” said the defender.

