Billiat, Shabba injuries ‘not serious’

Kaizer Chiefs media officer Vina Maphosa has revealed that the injuries sustained by new star Khama Billiat and veteran midfielder Siphiwe Tshalalala during the Mpumalanga Cultural Xperience Cup defeat to Cape Town City were not serious.

Shabba limped off in the first half after suffering an injury. Billiat also got injured in the second half after a collision with Tarriq Feilies. He also had to limp off.

But Maphosa told Phakaaathi the injuries were nothing to worry about.

“They are not serious… but we will update you about everything when we announce our season plans next week including injury updates,” said Maphosa.

