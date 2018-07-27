Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS Togo-Port

GOOOOAAAL | Kokou Kloukpo scores a goal for AS Togo-Port. Mamelodi Sundowns – AS Togo-Port 2-1 #TotalCAFCL #MSDAST pic.twitter.com/c7DBFwaZvm — CAF (@CAF_Online) 27 July 2018

83' Sirino with a cheeky ball over the top looking for Meza, linesman has his flag up. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

76' Insatiable football from the Brazilians, Langa with the final shot on goal, Klomegan with another good save. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

64' Lovely pass across the face of goal from Vila looking for Jeremy at the back post, the sniper throws himself forward, smashes into the side netting. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

57' The Skipper with a well timed challenge, quick to his feet as he unleashes a powerful long rage effort, Jean-Rober with another save. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

54' Gaston with a powerful drive from the resulting freekick, Klomegan with a fine save at full stretch. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

49' Downs knocking the ball around the park to the joy of the home supporters, loud jeers with every touch! #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

44' Vila nearly bags his second of the night, blocked on the edge of the 6yard box. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DOwnsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

36' Unreal save from Denis down low, a powerful shot on goal from point blank range. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DOwnsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

Sbu Vilakazi goes down in the box. Referee Ndala Ngambo tells him to get up. No penalty. #CAF#ChampionsLeague#Sundowns — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) 27 July 2018

24' The Brazilians in full flight as the pressure continues to build on the visitors backline. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

20' Sirino again glides in behind the AS Togo backline, looks for Jeremy in the box, defender with the critical block. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 27 July 2018

13' GOAL! Sublime football from the Brazilians cutting open the AS Togo backline, Vila with a cheeky finish from the edge of the 6yard box. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/cQY7NGivXn — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 27, 2018

9' GOAL! Gaston opens the scoring with a lovely finish from inside the box, Mshishi picks up the assist #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/gcHSokzsUi — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 27, 2018

7' Gaston full of running inside the opening quarter, AS Togo battling to contain the tricky Uruguayan. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 27, 2018

5' Downs bossing the early exchanges, the front line of Mshishi, Gaston and Vila starting to dictate the play. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsASTogo #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 27, 2018

