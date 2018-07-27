Ajax Cape Town accept NFD fate

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou said Thursday’s court process put the club in a very difficult spot and they have thus decided to accept their fate of playing in the NFD next season.

“Unfortunately time and legal procedure has trumped justice,” Efstathiou told reporters.

“We feel we have done everything to follow the rules. We played Ndoro when were allowed to, but unfortunately the process got complicated.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was a time issue, the way the court process went put us in a very difficult spot.”

Ajax, however, plan to follow through with their remaining appeal that will be heard, but accept its fate that it will now compete in the second division for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

