PSL News 27.7.2018 12:13 pm

Pirates clears the air on Morrison, Matlaba saga

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bernard Morrison of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town on 10 February 2018 at Orlando Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they engaged Chippa United about the transfer of Thamsanqa Sangweni, Bernard Morrison and Thabo Matlaba.

Only Sangweni, however, made the trip to Port Elizabeth as Matlaba decided to stay with the Buccaneers while Morrison described the move as “fake news”.

Pirates have now moved to clear the air regarding the duo’s transfer to Chippa.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to confirm that there was a discussion in place for the transfer of players – Thamsanqa Sangweni, Bernard Morrison and Thabo Matlaba to Chippa United,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Subsequent to these discussions, the deal involving Thabo Matlaba was no longer on the table however, with regards to Morrison, the club can confirm that some monies were paid by Mr Mpengesi to Morrison towards the player’s relocation to Port Elizabeth.”

