PSL News 26.7.2018 04:55 pm

No Chiefs deal for Konqobe

Phakaaathi reporter
Ayabulela Konqobe of Thanda Royal Zulu FC (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Defender Ayabulela Konqobe has left Kaizer Chiefs training grounds after joining the team for trials.

Konqobe was released by Chippa United, and hoped to get a contract at Amakhosi, with several reports suggesting Chiefs could sign him.

The former South African youth international has struggled to cement his place at most of the clubs he has signed for, with ill-discipline leading to short stays at each club.

However, Phakaaathi has learned that the defender is no longer at Chiefs.

Muzikayise Mashaba remains at the training grounds at Chiefs after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed Mashaba’s presence at Chiefs on Tuesday.

