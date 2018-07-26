No Chiefs deal for Konqobe

Konqobe was released by Chippa United, and hoped to get a contract at Amakhosi, with several reports suggesting Chiefs could sign him.

The former South African youth international has struggled to cement his place at most of the clubs he has signed for, with ill-discipline leading to short stays at each club.

However, Phakaaathi has learned that the defender is no longer at Chiefs.

Muzikayise Mashaba remains at the training grounds at Chiefs after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed Mashaba’s presence at Chiefs on Tuesday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.