Phala looking forward to Pirates clash

Matsatsantsa gained the spot competition after they were allocated the points that were deducted from Ajax Cape Town following the Tendai Ndoro saga.

“Our minds are now fixed to playing in the next season, we are planning to play Pirates,” Phala was quoted by LimsportsZone.

“It doesn’t matter how we got there but we are there. Sundowns also went back to Caf Champions League after AS Vita Club were disqualified and went on to win it. It’s not how you get there, but we are there, we are positive about playing (in the MTN8) next season. ”

Phala is confident that his side will do better this season compared to last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.