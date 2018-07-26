 
menu
MTN 8 News 26.7.2018 03:01 pm

Phala looking forward to Pirates clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thuso Phala of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Thuso Phala of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United winger Thuso Phala is looking forward to playing against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8.

Matsatsantsa gained the spot competition after they were allocated the points that were deducted from Ajax Cape Town following the Tendai Ndoro saga.

“Our minds are now fixed to playing in the next season, we are planning to play Pirates,” Phala was quoted by LimsportsZone.

“It doesn’t matter how we got there but we are there. Sundowns also went back to Caf Champions League after AS Vita Club were disqualified and went on to win it. It’s not how you get there, but we are there, we are positive about playing (in the MTN8) next season. ”

Phala is confident that his side will do better this season compared to last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nkhatha joins Zimbabwe’s Dynamos 30.7.2018
Former Pirates striker sad to see Billiat at Chiefs 30.7.2018
Pirates striker set to go on trial in France – reports 30.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.